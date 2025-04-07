Woman whispers ‘help me’ to Amazon delivery driver after allegedly being choked by ex-husband

An Amazon delivery driver may have saved a Florida woman’s life.

The Indian River County Sheriff said the driver stopped by a home and “while making a delivery a female whispered ‘help me’ to him.”

The driver told 911, “She came to me and she said, ‘If I can ask you a favor to call the police to come to her house. I don’t know what happened exactly.”

An Amazon spokesperson said all drivers are trained to react to emergency situations.

“All drivers delivering on behalf of Amazon undergo comprehensive training in de-escalation techniques and safety protocols,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The driver alerted law enforcement, who went to the home and found a woman who “appeared in distress and had obvious red marks on her neck.”

She was with her ex-husband, Frank Maldolini, on the home’s front porch.

The couple is divorced but lived together as a “family unit.” She told deputies that she confronted her former husband about his phone and tablet, accusing him of using them to talk to other women or watch pornography.

Maldolini allegedly got angry with her, dragged her to the floor and choked her. She said he let go when she began to “lose consciousness and almost blacked out.”

Maldolini allegedly told the deputy on the way to jail that he “did choke her but did not cause her to lose her breath.”

Maldolini was charged with a count of felony battery domestic violence by strangulation. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released.

He will be arraigned in June and was ordered not to have contact with his former wife.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said of the delivery driver, “That guy’s truly a hero. This guy probably saved her life. Kudos to him.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group