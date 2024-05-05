Woman brings two inert grenades to Florida police station she acquired after her father’s death

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman in Boynton Beach, Florida reportedly showed up to a police station with two inert grenades.

A woman who has not been identified walked into the Boynton Beach Police Department on Thursday and told officers that she had two grenades in her car, according to WPEC.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio in a news conference Thursday night said that the woman told officers she got the grenades after her father died, the news outlet reported. She was hoping that the officers could help her dispose of the grenades. Officers went out to her car and were able to confirm that there were grenades in her car.

Officers evacuated the non-essential employees at the police station as a safety precaution, WPTV reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was then contacted, the news station reported. The bomb squad once at the scene was able to determine that the grenades were not a threat.

“One of the things that we definitely want to stress for anybody in our community, if you see things in your house that are possibly grenades, don’t bring them to the police department,” DeGiulio said, according to WPTV. “Just leave them home, call 911 and we’ll come out to you guys.”

