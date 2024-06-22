Wild Thang wins 2024 World’s ugliest dog contest

PETALUMA, Calif. — The world’s ugliest dog was crowned Friday evening in Petaluma, California.

The winner for 2024 was a Pekingese named Wild Thang, 8, according to “Today.“ Wild Thang had participated in the contest about four times and placed second three times.

Wild Thang was born in Los Angeles but eventually moved to North Bend, Oregon, “Today“ reported.

The reason Wild Thang looks the wayhe does is because of a case of canine distemper when he was 10 weeks old, according to the BBC. It prevented him from growing his teeth, caused his tongue to hang, and led to a muscle disorder in one of his legs.

“He survived, but not without permanent damage,” his bio said, according to ”Today.” “His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7.”

Wild Thang’s owner, Ann Lewis, and he will get $5,000 and will make an appearance on ”Today,” the BBC reported.

Last year, a Chinese crested dog named Scooter, 7, won the ugliest dog contest, according to KNTV.

The contest has been taking place for about 50 years. It “celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique,” according to Sonoma-Marin Fair’s website, “Today“ reported. The fair says that “the contest speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting,” according to The Guardian.

