Water balloon shatters windshield as man drives on highway

MARYVILLE, Calif. — A California man was showered with glass from his windshield after a frozen water balloon was thrown at his car, breaking the glass.

Alex Plant said he was driving home from work on Highway 20 in Marysville, California, around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6, when someone in a car going the opposite direction threw a frozen water balloon at his car.

He was going about 45 mph at the time.

“I barely saw it for a quarter of a second before it just came straight through,” Plant told KCRA.

He pulled off the highway but had to use Siri to call 911.

“My eyes were already starting to close up, so I couldn’t even look at the phone if I wanted to,” he said.

His eyes and face had shards of glass embedded in them that took medical personnel hours to remove.

“They took some tape and used masking tape to start getting the dust and powder... at one point, I got a piece of glass that was almost one-eighth of an inch out from under my eyelid,” Plant said, according to KXTV.

He said he didn’t know what had hit him, but he was told that pieces of a water balloon and ice were found in the car.

Plant told KCRA that his vision is still affected days later and wonders who would have done such a thing.

“I was a random victim, but somebody didn’t randomly do this act, right?” he said. “Somebody went through all that trouble to, like, freeze it, tie it off, you know what I mean? And then throw it through the windshield before it defrosted. That’s just crazy. Somebody went through all of that for just a random act of violence.”

California Highway Patrol is investigating and is trying to find surveillance footage from the area, ABC News reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group