Watch: Caitlin Clark sinks long putt at The Annika pro-am

BELLEAIR, Fla. — WNBA star Caitlin Clark does more than sink 3-pointers on the basketball court. She can also drain long putts on the golf course.

The Indiana Fever star made a long putt at No. 10 during The Annika Pro Am golf tournament on Wednesday, drawing an appreciative response from the gallery.

It was not at the level of Arnie’s Army, but Caitlin’s Crew was locked in as Clark competed at Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Clark had a strong tee shot off No. 10 and pumped her first. Her Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham tried to duplicate Clark’s effort but failed, yelling “Happy Gilmore” as she sliced her shot into the crowd.

Cunningham and another Fever teammate, Lexie Hull, also served as Clark’s caddies, rocking Indiana Fever bibs.

Clark played with two-time majors champion Nelly Korda and sponsor invite Lauryn Nguyen.

Caddie for the day Sophie Cunningham tried giving Caitlin Clark some help with the read on this putt. 😅



📺 Golf Today live on GC | @LPGA pic.twitter.com/q1c9KH38Tt — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 12, 2025

“I actually grew up playing a little bit. I remember for one of my birthdays, I got this cute little set of pink golf clubs,” Clark said. “Then, I kind of stopped playing and then during COVID, I picked it back up.”

It was Clark’s second appearance at The Annika.

Women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam, for whom the tournament is named for, said that Clark brings a new audience to the LPGA.

“If you’re here, you would see the amount of people that are here, you see the atmosphere, I mean, she’s very popular and great to have a part of this event in many ways,” the 10-time LPGA majors champion said. “I played with her last year and, you know, quite the athlete. What can I say?”

© 2025 Cox Media Group