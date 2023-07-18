U.S. national crosses into North Korea ‘without authorization’ during border tour

A U.S. national crossed into North Korea and is believed to be in that country’s custody, according to the United Nations Command.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

The UN Command operates the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, said Tuesday.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the U.N. Command said in a tweet posted in both English and Korean.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” the tweet said.

So the UN Command has given no further details on the person’s identity or why he crossed the border. It is believed the man was on a tour of the area when he crossed the border, according to CNN.

The Joint Security Area is a half-mile area within the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea at Panmunjom. The DMZ was created at the close of the Korean War.

According to the AP, the US earlier on Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea’s recent launch of missiles aimed toward the south.

