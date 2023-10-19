Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to election interference charges following a sprawling investigation into efforts to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A grand jury indicted Powell and 18 others — including former President Donald Trump — on a variety of charges in August. The group was accused of violating Georgia’s RICO Act to keep Trump in the White House after he lost the election to President Joe Biden.

Powell’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Powell admitted to her part in a scheme that involved a breach of election systems in Coffee County. Authorities said she signed a contract with a forensic data firm to get them to travel from Fulton County to Coffee County for sensitive voter data.

She pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties, all misdemeanors.

Prosecutors asked Judge Scott McAfee to sentence Powell to six years of probation — one for each charge she pleaded guilty to, with the sentences to run consecutively. She was also required to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia and to pay a fine and restitution.

In August, a grand jury indicted Powell on seven charges, including conspiracy to defraud the state and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Powell served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney and she frequently claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, despite a lack of evidence.

