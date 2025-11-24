Trending

Thanksgiving countdown: Time is ticking to get turkey ready for cooking

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The big day is almost here and now is the time to get ready for the morning full of cooking for Thanksgiving dinner.

According to Butterball, you will need to allow a day for every 4 pounds of frozen turkey to safely thaw in the refrigerator.

It should be breast-side up in the unopened wrapper, placed on a tray in the refrigerator.

Once it is fully thawed, it should be cooked within four days, according to Butterball, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises it should be used within 2 days of thawing.

If you’re opting for the cold water thawing method, Butterball said it should be placed breast side down, again with the wrapper unopened, with enough cold water to cover the turkey completely.

For every pound of turkey, it should take about 30 minutes.

The USDA said the water should be changed every half hour.

If you cannot fully cover the bird with cold water, then you should rotate it every 30 minutes to allow it to remain chilled while it thaws, Butterball said. It should be used immediately after thawing, the USDA said.

There is one more way to thaw a turkey that the USDA said can be used — the microwave.

The agency said to use the appliance’s defrost function based on the weight of the turkey to get it ready for cooking. You should unwrap the turkey before putting it in the microwave and use it as soon as it thaws.

The USDA said there are several ways you should not thaw a turkey, including:

  • On the counter
  • In the garage
  • On the back porch
  • In a paper grocery bag
  • In a plastic garbage bag
  • In the dishwasher (with or without water)
  • Any method that isn’t the refrigerator, cold water or microwave

Butterball is also once again offering its Turkey Talk-Line to help cooks get through the process.

You can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL to speak with a turkey expert or text 844-877-3456.

