Spotify adds Messages feature

Spotify is making listening to your favorite music more social.

The online streaming service is testing a new Messages feature to allow users to communicate within the app, Variety reported.

The new tool will be available for users 16 and older in select markets.

Those markets currently include 16 areas in Latin and South America, but will be expanded in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the EU, Australia and New Zealand in the next few weeks, TechCrunch reported.

The news of the new feature comes days after Financial Times reported that Spotify will raise the price of premium subscriptions next month in some markets and that price increases are “part of our toolbox now.”

Last year, the company raised the cost for U.S. subscribers from $10.99 to $11.99 a month. A few weeks ago, it announced it would increase the price for users in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific markets, TechCrunch reported.

The company said in the Messages announcement, “users have told us that they want a dedicated space within the app to share their next favorite song, podcast or audiobook with friends and family, and an easy way to keep track of recommendations," adding it wants “to give users what they want and make those moments of connection more seamless and streamlined in the Spotify app.”

While it has developed its own messaging platform, Spotify told users to continue sharing their music likes the way they currently do, Variety reported.

Users “should continue sharing Spotify content directly through your favorite platforms,” such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and TikTok.

The new platform is additive, not a replacement, the company explained.

Spotify users will be able to share content and write messages in the app with people they’ve interacted with previously. It will also suggest other users who have joined playlists or are part of their subscription plans.

The messaging is one-on-one at launch, TechCrunch said.

To use the feature, tap the share icon while in the “Now Playing” view and listening to a song, podcast or audiobook. Then select a friend and hit send. If they accept the message request, then you can communicate.

TechCrunch said the messages are encrypted at rest and while they’re being sent, but not under end-to-end encryption. Spotify said it will check messages to see if they’re going against the company’s rules.

Messages can be accessed under your profile photo in the top left corner of the app, according to TechCrunch.

© 2025 Cox Media Group