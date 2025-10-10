Sam’s Club changes Sunday operating hours

Sam’s Club is expanding its shopping hours.

The membership club is adding more time to its Sunday operating hours, USA Today reported.

Instead of being open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for most shoppers, a majority of clubs will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. hour will be for Plus members, or the company’s highest tier level, every day, USA Today reported. Everyone can enter starting at 9 a.m., no matter the tier, Kiplinger reported.

Here are the new Sunday hours for most clubs:

Curbside Pickup: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Plus Member Shopping: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Club Shopping: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Café: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fuel: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The company is making the change due to “overwhelming feedback” and will take effect on Oct. 12.

Holiday hours will also be expanded on Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve, staying open until 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

They will still close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hours may be different at various locations, so you will need to check with your local club to see when it is open, The Street reported.

