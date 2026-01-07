Ronald Reagan’s oldest son, Michael Reagan, dies

The oldest son of former President Ronald Reagan has died at the age of 80.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced the death of Michael Reagan on social media, calling him “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

The cause of death was not shared, but his family said in a statement that he died on Jan. 4.

The Los Angeles Times reported he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Andrew Coffin, vice president and director of the Reagan Ranch, called Reagan “an American hero, faithful son and a devoted father and grandfather,” The New York Times reported.

Michael Reagan was born to Irene Flaugher in 1945 but was adopted by the actor-turned-politician and his first wife, Jane Wyman, hours after his birth, The Associated Press reported.

He attended Arizona State University and Los Angeles Valley College, but became an actor and eventually a conservative radio talk show host of “The Michael Reagan Show.”

He also served as a contributor on Newsmax.

Reagan was also an author, writing two autobiographies and one book, “Lessons My Father Taught Me,” which shared life lessons he learned growing up the son of one of the world’s most powerful men.

He also supported several causes, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Statue of Liberty Restoration Fund, using powerboat racing to help raise money for the charities.

He was the chair and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Reagan leaves behind his wife and two children, The New York Times reported.

