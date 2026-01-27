Reports: ‘Blind Side’ star Quinton Aaron on life support

Quinton Aaron, who starred as Michael Oher in the 2009 Academy Award-nominated film “The Blind Side,” was placed on life support due to a severe blood infection, according to published reports.

Aaron, 41, was hospitalized in Atlanta on Jan. 23, his wife, Margarita Aaron, confirmed to Fox News. TMZ also received confirmation from Aaron’s wife, who said that the actor collapsed at their home while walking up stairs and losing the feeling in his legs.

Doctors have yet to determine the cause of Aaron’s infection and continue to run tests.

Aaron’s wife, who is a registered nurse, said that he had been suffering from back and neck pain for several days before he collapsed.

EXCLUSIVE: 🙏 The "Blind Side" actor Quinton Aaron is currently on life support and is partially breathing.



Details: https://t.co/YlDGqIeycI pic.twitter.com/utZq3JhRzk — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2026

“After the 911 call, we went to the hospital and the doctors determined to put him on an endotracheal tube because his breathing was a little sporadic,” Margarita Aaron said. “They’re continuing to run tests right now to find out what the root cause of the issue is.”

She added, “He’s still on antibiotics, blanket antibiotics to just cover whatever the issue might be with regard to his blood.”

She added that she was upbeat about Aaron’s progress and said he is “a very strong fighter.”

In “The Blind Side,” Aaron played the role of Oher, a homeless and traumatized youth who became a high school, college and NFL star. Oher, who played collegiately at the University of Mississippi, was selected in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2009 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

“The Blind Side” was nominated for an Oscar, with Sandra Bullock winning a Best Actress award for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film was also nominated for Best Picture.

Other stars in the film included Tim McGraw, Lily Collins, Jae Head and Kathy Bates.

In addition to “The Blind Side,” Aaron’s credits include “Wardawgz”(2025), “Halfway” (2016) “It’s Not My Fault and I Don’t Care Anyway” (2017) and “Bad Company” (2018).

