Recall alert: Salad dressing recalled

Thousands of cases of salad dressing have been recalled, including Hidden Valley Ranch, because the dressing may have black plastic planting material.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the company has recalled 3,556 cases of the following dressings:

Italian Salad Dressing (SKU: 7 67367 00518 4)

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip (SKU: 7 34730 53243 1)

Ventura Caesar Dressing (SKU: 00 026700 17360 8)

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing (SKU: 0 93901 72607 0)

Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing (SKU: 0 93901 78134 5)

Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli) (SKU: 0 26700 19376 7)

Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court) (SKU: 0 26700 19376 7)

Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch (SKU: 0 26700 19192 3)

All but the Caesar dressings used at Costco, either in the deli or the food court, came in one-gallon containers. The Costco deli/food court items came in 23.62-pound or 32-pound containers, the FDA said.

The dressings were sent to 42 locations for seven retailers in the following 27 states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The recall was initiated in November but was classified as a Class II by the FDA on Dec. 4, according to the agency’s report.

