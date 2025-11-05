Trending

Recall alert: Häagen-Dazs mini bars recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars
Recall alert Some Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars have been recalled due to undeclared wheat. (FDA)
Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has recalled some Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars because of undeclared wheat.

The Food and Drug Administration said undeclared wheat can cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction for someone with a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity.

They were shipped to Kroger and Giant Eagle stores in more than two dozen states.

Kroger:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Giant Eagle

  • Indiana
  • Maryland
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • West Virginia

The bars came in a 6-count box with batch code LLA519501 and a best by date of Jan. 31, 2027. It is believed that the items that contained wheat were put in the wrong packaging at the start of the production run, the FDA said.

No other Häagen-Dazs products are subject to this recall and there were no reported illnesses or injuries.

If you have the recalled ice cream and have a wheat allergy or sensitivity, you should either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, email Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream.

