Recall alert: Govee space heaters recalled due to burn, fire hazards

More than 512,000 space headers were recalled over concerns that they could burn someone or start a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the GoveeLife and Govee Smart electric space heaters can overheat and that testing found that they do not comply with a federal safety regulation.

The following models are part of the recall:

H7130

H7130101

H7131

H7132

H7133

H7134

H7135

The heaters are black and white and are between 9 and 26 inches depending on the model.

They were sold online at Amazon and various Govee sites from September 2021 through September 2024 for between $30 and $150.

If you have the recalled space heater, you should unplug it, cut the cord and then send a photo of the damaged heater, the manufacturer’s label and the SN code on the heater. The images can be sent to the company by clicking here.

If you have the order number from when it was purchased you will get a full refund. If you do not then you will get a refund of $31.80 to $106.63 depending on the model, the CPSC said.

For questions including finding the order number, you can email Govee. You can also call the company at 833-772-5360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

