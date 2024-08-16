Trending

Recall alert: Gazebos sold at BJ’s Wholesale recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Gazebo

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The CPSC announced the recall of gazebos with panels that could come off in high winds.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 32,500 gazebos sold at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs.

The Berkley Jensen Gazebos’ roof panels can come off in high winds and could hurt someone. The gazebos are made of cedar and have hard tops.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

  • A102008010
  • A102008100
  • A102011920
  • A102011902

They came in two sizes, either 10 feet by 12 feet or 12 feet by 14 feet. They may or may not have netting panels and tie-back bands, the CPSC said. They were sold across the country in stores and online from Oct. 20, 2020, through May 30, 2022, for between $1,300 and $1,800.

If you have the gazebo you should not use them and contact the company to get a free repair kit.

Call BJ’s Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays or 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays. You can also email the company or visit its website.



