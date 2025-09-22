Recall alert: Costco’s Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke recalled for possible Listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 3,315 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke sold at Costco.

The recall was issued by Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group of Kent, Washington.

The poke had Costco item number 17193 and a sell-by date of 9/22/2025, the FDA said. It came in a plastic clamshell with a pack date of 9/18/2025.

It was sold in deli sections of Costco locations in:

Alabama

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The issue stems from green onions that were used in the poke that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The onion’s supplier alerted Western United Fish Company about a positive Listeria test. No illnesses have been connected to the recall.

If you have the recalled Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, you should throw it away and go to your local Costco for a refund.

If you have any questions, contact Western United Fresh Company at 425-558-7809 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email.

