The Food and Drug Administration has again announced the recall of frozen shrimp that could contain a radioactive isotope.

This time, the FDA said there were 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp produced by Direct Source Seafood LLC, based in Bellevue, Washington, recalled.

The shrimp was imported from Indonesia and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands.

The Market 32 shrimp were sold at Price Chopper after July 11, 2025, in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The bags had UPC 0 4173501358 3 and best by dates of: 04/22/27, 04/23/27, 04/24/27, 04/26/27 or 04/27/27.

The Waterfront Bistro brand shrimp came in 2-pound bags at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway and Lucky Supermarket in Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming from June 30, 2025. They had UPC 02113013224-9 and best by dates of either Apr 25, 2027, or Apr 26, 2027.

The shrimp may be contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137), a man-made radioisotope of cesium. It can be found in the environment, including in water and food, s either grown or raised in areas of environmental contamination.

Repeated low-dose exposure may present an elevated cancer risk.

The FDA was clear to note in an earlier, related recall, “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. marketplace.”

If you have the recalled shrimp, you should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call 425-455-2291.

