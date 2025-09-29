Recall alert: 58M pounds of corn dogs, sausage-on-a-stick recalled

Check your freezers. More than 59 million pounds of corn dogs and sausages-on-a-stick have been recalled because they may have wood in the batter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the Hillshire Brands Company issued the recall.

The items were packaged from March 17 to Sept. 26, 2025, and have establishment number EST-582 or P-894 on the packaging.

They were sold online, shipped to retail and food service locations nationwide and sold to school districts and Department of Defense locations nationwide.

The list of recalled products can be found here, or below:

The issue was discovered after the company received customer complaints. There were five incidents that caused injuries, the FSIS said.

An investigation discovered that the wooden sticks entered the production process before the items were dipped in the batter.

If you have the recalled items, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, call Hillshire Brands at 888-747-7611.

