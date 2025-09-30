Recall alert: 324K Evenflo car seats recalled for choking hazard

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced has announced a recall of nearly 325,000 car seats manufactured recall of almost 325,000 car seats made by Evenflo.

The NHTSA said that the headrest foam is not secured away from the child in the seat, allowing them to pick off pieces of foam, posing a choking hazard.

The recall affects some Gold Revolve360 Slim and Revolve360 Slim car seats.

For specific models, manufacture dates and colors of the recalled car seats, click here and here,

Evenflo will send owners extra tape seal and installation instructions.

Owners will get letters notifying them of the issue after Oct. 31, but can call the company at 800-233-5921 for more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group