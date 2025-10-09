Trending

Recall alert: 175K torches recalled for burn hazard

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Scripto Premium Torches
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of Scripto Premium Torches because they do not meet mandatory safety standards. (cpsc.gov)
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 175,000 Scripto Premium Torches.

The agency said the torch does not meet the mandatory safety standards for multipurpose lighters and can pose a burn or fire hazard.

The device has a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, an adjustable flame, hands-free operation lock. It comes in black and has a metal base with black velvet on the bottom. Users can find UPC number 0-70257-52226-6 on the back of the product box.

They were sold by Walmart and Home Depot in stores and online from November 2024 to August 2025 for about $15, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled Scripto Premium Torch, you should stop using it and return it to the store for a credit or refund.

You can also contact Calico Brands for instructions on how to return the torch and receive a refund.

For more information, you can reach Calico Brands at 800-544-4837, by email or online.

