Trending

Recall alert: 148K John Deere tractors recalled due to brake issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
John Deere tractor

Recall alert John Deere recalled 147,900 tractors in the U.S. and another 16,800 in Canada. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

John Deere recalled more than 148,000 compact utility tractors. The front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail, preventing the operator from engaging the brake. The tractor could crash.

Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company recalled 147,900 tractors in the U.S. and another 16,800 in Canada.

The following models were recalled:

  • 1023E
  • 1025R
  • 2025R

“John Deere” and the model number were printed on the hood of the tractor. The recalled tractors were sold with either closed or open operator stations.

The serial numbers of the recalled tractors were listed on the John Deer website.

The tractors were sold from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000, the CPSC said.

If your tractor was recalled, you should not use it and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. If you cannot take the tractor to a shop, the repair can be done at the owner’s home.

For more information call Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday. You can also visit the company’s website.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!