Randy Boone, guitar-playing, singing ranch hand on ‘The Virginian,’ dead at 83

Randy Boone, who portrayed guitar-playing, singing ranch hand Randy Benton on the 1960s television show, “The Virginian,” died on Aug. 28. He was 83.

The actor’s wife, Lana, confirmed Boone’s death to The Hollywood Reporter s but declined to provide details. details.

Born Clyde Wilson Randall Boone Jr. on Jan. 17, 1942, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the actor graduated from Fayetteville Senior High School in 1960 and briefly attended North Carolina State College in Raleigh.

Boone appeared in 46 episodes of “The Virginian” from 1964 to 1966, although he received a credit in 26 other episodes, according to IMDb.com.

Boone said that he wrote many of the songs that he performed on the show, adding that he wanted to “feel like I’m putting something special into the work.”

He signed away the rights to the songs but was surprised years later to receive royalties.

Before “The Virginian,” Boone was in Los Angeles in 1962 when a friend told him a television producer was looking for an actor to play a folk-singing college student.

He auditioned and was hired for the show “It’s a Man’s World,” appearing in 19 episodes as Vern Hodges in 1962-63.

After “The Virginian,” Boone moved to another television Western, starring as Francis Wilde in 19 episodes of Cimarron Strip in 1967-68.

He also appeared in episodes of “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," “Wagon Train,” “Bonanza,“”The Fugitive” “Combat!,” “Hondo,” “Emergency!,” “Kolchak: The Night Stalker,” “Kung Fu,” “Gunsmoke” and “Highway to Heaven.”

Boone also had roles in films such as “Country Boy” (1966), “Terminal Island” (1973), “Dr. Minx” (1975) and “The Wild Pair” (1987).

