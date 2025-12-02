Powerball: Jackpot jumps to $775 million

Cyber Monday shoppers carried the day, but none of them bought a Powerball ticket that would have netted them nine figures. The jackpot rolled over to $775 million when no one picked all five white balls and the red Powerball on Monday.

According to lottery officials, the winning numbers in the drawing were 5, 18, 26, 47, 59; the red Powerball was 1. The PowerPlay multiplier was 3.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday for a grand prize that is now the eighth largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $362.5 million.

Monday’s drawing marked the 37th consecutive time without a grand prize winner since Sept. 6, when two tickets shared a $1.787 billion prize. That jackpot snapped a Powerball record 42 drawings without a winner.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If someone should win on Wednesday, they have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $362.5 million before applicable taxes, according to lottery officials.

The odds of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Three lucky ticketholders will have fun shopping this holiday season, as they matched five white balls to claim a $1 million prize. The tickets were sold in California, Georgia and Illinois.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas)

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$775 million (estimated) – Next drawing Dec. 3, 2025

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

