Peter Navarro, ex-Trump aide, to begin prison term for contempt

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Peter Navarro Peter Navarro, a former advisor to former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he departs the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on January 25, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, File)

Peter Navarro, who served as a trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, is set to begin his four-month prison term Tueseday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

His attorneys earlier said he had been ordered to surrender at a federal prison in Miami. His lawyers said he will arrive at the prison around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to begin serving his sentence, Reuters reported.

In January, a judge sentenced Navarro to four months in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2020, violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, ordered to prison for 4-month sentence

With his surrender, the 74-year-old will become the first former White House official to be imprisoned for contempt of Congress and the first senior member of Trump’s administration to serve time related to the attempt to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss, according to Reuters and CNN.

His jail sentence is set to start one day after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency requests from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, declined to allow Navarro to remain free as he appeals his conviction.

“It’s historic, and will be to future White House aides who get subpoenaed by Congress,” Stanley Brand, a former House general counsel who represents Navarro, told CNN on Monday.

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in federal prison, fined for contempt of Congress conviction

Attorneys argued in a petition to the Supreme Court that Navarro believed he was protected by executive privilege when he declined to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee. In the government’s response, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote that “even a successful invocation of executive privilege would not excuse applicant’s total noncompliance with the subpoena.”

Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit found that Navarro failed to show that his appeal “presents substantial questions of law or fact likely” to undo his conviction or sentence, The Washington Post reported. Roberts said in a brief order Monday that he had no reason to disagree with that ruling, according to the newspaper.

Navarro was the second top Trump adviser to be convicted of contempt charges.

In 2022, a jury found Steve Bannon guilty of failing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee. He was sentenced to four months in prison, however, a judge ordered that his sentence be delayed as he appeals his conviction.


