Read: Supreme Court decision on Trump v. United States

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court of the United States has sent the case between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. back to a lower court to determine whether the events of Jan. 6 were covered by presidential immunity.

The court determined that official acts by a president are covered by immunity, while unofficial acts are not. But it was not decided if what happened on Jan. 6 and Trump’s role was an official or unofficial act.

Read the complete opinion below:

Trump v. United States by National Content Desk on Scribd


