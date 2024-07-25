Local

Things to do: 2024 Leagues & Summer Cup, Luau at Boxi Beach, Lego Space Tour and more this weekend

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are numerous activities to enjoy this weekend in Central Florida.

Now through July 31st, it’s your last weekend to enjoy the Christmas in July Extravaganza at the Florida Mall.

Visit Orlando Mural Unveiled at Florida Mall

On Friday, July 26th, the 2024 Leagues Cup will feature Orlando City SC and FC Montreal at Inter&Co Stadium.

Game-time is 8 p.m.

Orlando City beat Nashville to advance to round 2 in MLS Cup playoffs Orlando City players celebrate the team's 1-0 win against Nashville SC after an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

On Friday, July 26th, enjoy the ‘Luau at Boxi Beach’ at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 6 to 11 p.m.

Image courtesy: Boxi Park in Lake Nona (Image courtesy: Boxi Park in Lake Nona)

On Friday, July 26th, Milky Way: Olympic style Bars + Bites Crawl goes on at District Dive in the Milk District from 6 to 10 p.m.

Image courtesy: The Milk District (Image courtesy: The Milk District)

On Saturday, July 27th & Sunday, July 28th, enjoy the Lego Space Tour at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Image courtesy: NASA, Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex (Image courtesy: NASA, Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex)

On Saturday, July 27th, the Summer Cup features the Orlando Pride battling the CF Monterrey at Inter&Co Stadium.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

SOCCER: AUG 14 NWSL - Portland Thorns FC at Orlando Pride ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 14: Orlando Pride forward Marta (10) passes the ball during the soccer match between the Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns FC on August 14, 2021, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday, July 27th, celebrate Peru Independence Day at the Orlando Museum of Art from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(kristen ELIZABETH)

