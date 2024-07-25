Things to do: 2024 Leagues & Summer Cup, Luau at Boxi Beach, Lego Space Tour and more this weekend

SOCCER: AUG 14 NWSL - Portland Thorns FC at Orlando Pride ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 14: Orlando Pride forward Marta (10) passes the ball during the soccer match between the Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns FC on August 14, 2021, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)