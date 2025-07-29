NYC shooting: NFL employee seriously injured; suspect left note mentioning league

NEW YORK — A National Football League employee was seriously injured during Monday’s shooting at a New York City office tower that hosts the league’s headquarters, Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to employees.

Four people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed when a gunman carrying an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office tower,

The office building at 345 Park Avenue serves as the headquarters of the NFL, with officials occupying floors five through eight. Some of the nation’s top financial firms are also based in the building, including investment giant Blackstone and the accounting and financial advisory firm KPMG.

The gunman was identified as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. He had a “documented mental health history,” but the motive is still unknown, New York City police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tamura died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a 33rd floor office of the building, WABC reported.

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people at a Midtown office building on Monday carried a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE and making references to the NFL, police sources told ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/AxzftXUtiq pic.twitter.com/EX7AsE53gp — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 29, 2025

“One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition,” Goodell wrote in the memo, which was obtained by ESPN. “NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family.”

Police sources told ABC News that Tamura carried a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE and that he wanted his brain to be studied.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head and concussions.

Tamura’s note also allegedly made references to the NFL.

Police have not officially confirmed the presence of a note.

Tamura was a high school football player at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California, located approximately 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, arriving at Tamura’s home, cordoned off the area, allowing only residential traffic, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Metro Lt. Braden Schrag told media at the scene that no information would immediately be provided on the response.

Tisch said that Tamura had a Las Vegas concealed weapons permit.

A Nevada private investigators license that was issued in December 2019 and expired in December 2024 belongs to a Shane Devon Tamura, according to a document obtained by the Review-Journal.

Goodell said in his memo that there would be “increased security presence” at the league’s offices “in the days and weeks to come.” He said employees based in New York should work remotely on Tuesday or could take the day off.

The shooting was the second high-profile shooting in Midtown Manhattan in less than a year. In December, Luigi Mangione traveled to Manhattan and fatally shot UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a hotel, prosecutors said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group