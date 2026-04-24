NFL draft: Mendoza is top pick, but teams draft in bulk

PITTSBURGH — As expected, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the first pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

Mendoza was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders, but only one other quarterback -- Alabama’s Ty Simpson was taken by the Rams at No. 13 -- and just two running backs were chosen. Teams appeared to concentrate on bulk, looking to build their offensive and defensive lines.

Still, Mendoza, who led the Hoosiers to their first national title last season, became the first player since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2020 to be the No. 1 overall pick after winning the national title and the Heisman Trophy in the same season.

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“The last five months have been such a blessing by God, and I can’t thank Him enough,” said Mendoza, who did not attend the draft in Pittsburgh, instead remaining with his family in Miami. “I’m just looking forward to get to work, prove it at the next level. College was fantastic. I’m so blessed to have that career, but now I step into a great game, the NFL. Look forward to proving and earning it every single day.”

Mendoza is the fourth straight quarterback selected No. 1 overall. The others were Cam Ward, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, according to The Associated Press. It is also the 10th time in 12 years that a quarterback has been the top overall draft pick.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that 320,000 fans attended Thursday night’s event at the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. That broke the record for first-round attendees, set in 2024 when 275,000 fans attended Day 1 in Detroit.

In a new twist, the time for teams to make first-round picks was shortened to eight minutes. Previously, teams had 10 minutes to make their first-round choices, The Athletic reported. It was the first reduction since 2008.

Two running backs, both from Notre Dame, were first-round picks. The Arizona Cardinals made Jeremiyah Love the No. 3 pick, while the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks chose Jadarian Price at No. 32.

It might be the first time three players named Caleb were taken in the first round -- Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, by Dallas at No. 11; Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, by Minnesota at No. 18; and Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, by New England at No. 28.

Seven offensive tackles were picked, along with two guards and one tight end.

For the defensive line, five edge rushers were tabbed, along with two defensive tackles.

Four players from Ohio State were among the first 11 picks -- The Tennessee Titans chose wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4, while the New York Giants picked linebacker Arvell Reese in the fifth spot. Linebacker Sonny Styles went to Washington at No. 7, while Downs was picked at No. 11 by Dallas.

Here is a list of Thursday’s picks. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, with the final four rounds scheduled for Saturday.

2026 NFL first-round picks

Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana. New York Jets: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah. New York Giants: Francis Mauogoa, OT, Miami (Fla.) Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.). New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR, USC. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State. Los Angeles Chargers: Akeem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami (Fla.). Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon. Buffalo Bills: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana. Tennessee Titans: Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame.

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