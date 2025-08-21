Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi welcome baby via adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are new parents.

The couple adopted a baby girl, according to their announcement on Instagram.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they wrote on Instagram. No photo of the baby or the new parents was included.

The two went Instagram public with their romance in 2021, E! News reported. In 2022, they said they “were friends for a bit” before they started dating.

They married in May 2024, but shared images of the nuptials in October.

During an interview on the podcast “Smartless” the 21-year-old actress spoke about becoming a mom, People magazine reported.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she said, according to People magazine. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”

She said she and her husband, who is the 23-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, wanted a big family and that she was open to adoption.

“I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she explained.

She recorded the podcast on March 10, months before the adoption announcement, E! News reported.

The fifth and final season of Brown’s hit show, which made her a household name, “Stranger Things,” will be released in three phases starting on Nov. 26.

