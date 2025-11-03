Macy’s announces performers, balloons for 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade

New balloons and a slate of amazing performers have been announced for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The iconic department store will once again host the parade, which winds through New York City on Thanksgiving Day morning and officially ushers in the Christmas season.

Macy’s says more than 3.5 million people in the Big Apple and another 50 million-plus viewers experience the parade each year.

As in years past, it will be filled with bands, performers, and, of course, it will be filled with bands, performers and of course the massive balloons.

Here is the breakdown, according to a Macy’s news release:

Herald Square performances

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters)

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Just in Time”

“Ragtime”

Radio City Rockettes

Parade performances

Drew Baldridge

Matteo Bocelli

Colbie Caillat

Ciara

Gavin DeGraw

Meg Donnelly

Mr. Fantasy

Foreigner

Debbie Gibson

Mickey Guyton

Christopher Jackson

Jewel

Lil Jon

Kool & the Gang

Darlene Love

Roman Mejia

Taylor Momsen

Tiler Peck

Busta Rhymes

Calum Scott

Shaggy

Lauren Spencer Smith

Luísa Sonza

Teyana Taylor

Appearances

Nikki DeLoach

U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin

Kristoffer Polaha

U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace

New balloons

Buzz Lightyear

PAC-MAN

Shrek’s Onion Carriage

Mario

Derpy Tiger,

New floats, balloonicles

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group

Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt

Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix

Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu

The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta

The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse’s: Frost Pips by The Lumistella Company (balloonicle)

Sussie (balloonicle)

The parade will step off on Nov. 27.

99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 01: Balloons being prepared are seen during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mario by Nintendo is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium. 