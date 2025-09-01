Lost child rescued after wandering onto monorail track at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. — A lost boy wandering on a monorail track above the crowd at Hersheypark was rescued by a visitor to the Pennsylvania theme park, who climbed onto a building and jumped onto the rails.

According to a statement from Hersheypark, the boy, whose age was not released, was reported missing at about 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday after becoming separated from his parents.

While park officials searched for the boy, the child entered a secured area for the monorail and remained there for nearly 20 minutes before briefly walking along the track.

Park officials said the ride was secured by a chain at its entrance and a barricaded turnstile at the platform. The ride was not operating at the time of the incident.

A video posted on social media shows the boy walking along the tracks as people in the crowd below begin waving their arms giving directions, with some urging him to “Stop!” and “Keep going!”

Boy seen walking on monorail tracks at Hersheypark before being rescued pic.twitter.com/klwUpRoLPL — WGAL (@WGAL) August 31, 2025

According to park officials, a park visitor climbs onto a nearby building and hoists himself onto the tracks. He then scoops up the boy as the crowd cheers.

The child was reunited with his family at about 5:28 p.m. ET. He was unharmed, park officials said.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” park officials said in the news release.

The incident comes after a 9-year-old died at the theme park’s wave pool on July 24.

