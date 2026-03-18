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Kevin Hart’s wax figure debuts, goes viral, not in a good way

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart FILE PHOTO: Kevin Hart attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kevin Hart has been immortalized in wax, but whoever made it may want to melt it down and try again.

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The figure was unveiled at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Hart himself had some not-so-kind, even NSFW, words for the effigy, asking, “What did I do to these people” and “At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry.” He also demanded a redo of the statue.

The video, which is linked here and has profanity in the caption, has had more than 13 million views and 30,000 comments on Instagram.

One user called it “Kevin The Weeknd” while frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson had a different take, joking, “It’s PERFECT, Don’t change a thing,” People magazine reported.

One person said, “When you order your wax figure off Temu.”

E! Online noted that the features were different on the figure than in real life, such as higher hair, lighter skin tone, and a more pronounced jawline.

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