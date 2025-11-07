Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy nominations with 9; see the list

The Grammy nominations are out, and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods.
Lady Gaga is next with seven nominations, one more than her previous record, Variety reported.
She tied with producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut this year.
Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Leon Thomas all have six.
The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.
Here is the list of categories and the nominees:
Record Of The Year
- DtMF - Bad Bunny
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety - Doechii
- WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- APT. - ROSE, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
- Abracadabra
- Anxiety
- APT
- DtMF
- Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]
- luther
- Manchild
- WILDFLOWER
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr
- Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
- DAISIES - Justin Bieber
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease - Lady Gaga
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- Messy - Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Gabriela - KATSEYE
- APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA
- VOLTAGE - Skrillex
- End Of Summer - Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae
- Illegal - PinkPantheress
Best Rock Performance
- U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Mirtazapine -Hayley Williams
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
- Night Terror - Dream Theater
- Lachryma - Ghost
- Emergence - Sleep Token
- Soft Spine - Spiritbox
- BIRDS - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- Caramel - Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
- Glum - Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
- NEVER ENOUGH - Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Zombie - Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
- private music - Deftones
- I quit - HAIM
- From Zero - Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Idols - YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver
- Alone - The Cure
- SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile
- mangetout - Wet Leg
- Parachute - Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
- SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver
- Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator
- moisturizer - Wet Leg
- Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
- YUKON - Justin Bieber
- It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Folded - Kehlani
- MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas
- Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Here We Are - Durand Bernarr
- UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway
- LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi
- Crybaby - SZA
- VIBES DON’T LIE - Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
- Folded - Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
- Heart Of A Woman - David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
- It Depends - Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- Overqualified - James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
- YES IT IS - Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- BLOOM - Durand Bernarr
- Adjust Brightness - Bilal
- LOVE ON DIGITAL - Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas - FLO
- Come As You Are - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
- BELOVED - GIVĒON
- Why Not More? - Coco Jones
- The Crown - Ledisi
- Escape Room - Teyana Taylor
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
- Outside - Cardi B
- Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
- Anxiety - Doechii
- tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
- Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Proud Of Me - Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
- Wholeheartedly - JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
- luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
- Anxiety - Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
- The Birds Don’t Sing - Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
- Sticky - Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
- TGIF - Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
- tv off - Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- GLORIOUS - GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly - JID
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Wintersongs - Laila Biali
- The Gift Of Love - Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes In Angels? - Elton John & Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin - Lady Gaga
- A Matter Of Time - Laufey
- The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 - Barbra Streisand
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
- Death Becomes Her - Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- Gypsy - Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)
- Just In Time - Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Maybe Happy Ending - Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Solo Performance
- Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers
- Good News - Shaboozey
- Bad As I Used To Be [From “F1® The Movie”] - Chris Stapleton
- I Never Lie - Zach Top
- Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
- Trailblazer - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- Love Me Like You Used To Do - Margo Price & Tyler Childers
- Amen - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
- Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame - George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
- Bitin’ List - Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
- Good News - Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- I Never Lie - Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
- Somewhere Over Laredo - Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
- A Song To Sing - Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
- Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett
- American Romance - Lukas Nelson
- Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price
- Ain’t In It For My Health - Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
- Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
- Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert
©2025 Cox Media Group