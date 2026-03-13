Jack Osbourne honors father Ozzy by naming newborn daughter after him

Jack Osbourne has honored his father, the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, by naming his newborn daughter after her grandfather.

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed Ozzy Matilda Osbourne on March 5 and shared news of her birth on March 11, People magazine reported.

They shared the news on social media, posting a photo showing a small stuffed bat looking over the week-old baby.

The Black Sabbath founder was known for biting the head of a real bat during a concert in 1982, the BBC reported.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76, CNN reported. They said they told him they were expecting before he passed.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack Osbourne said. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

This is the second baby the couple has welcomed, and Jack Osbourne’s fifth child. They announced they were expecting in December.

They share daughter Maple, born in 2022, while he had daughters Pearl, Andy, and Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, according to the Los Angeles Times.

0 of 20 Through the years Jack Osbourne during Ultimatebet.com, Kari Feinstein and Mike McGuiness Host Celebrity Poker Tournament to Honor Clifton Collins Jr.'s Emmy Nomination at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR) (John Sciulli/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: TV personality Jack Osbourne and musician Kelly Osbourne arrive at Spike TV's 4th Annual "Guys Choice Awards" held at Sony Studios on June 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: (L-R) Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the premiere of "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" during the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Musician Ozzy Ozbourne speaks as producer Jack Osbourne looks on at the "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" Press Conference during the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theater on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Larry Busacca) Through the years CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 18: Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly attend the 19th Annual Race To Erase MS held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS) (Frazer Harrison) Through the years THERMAL, CA - APRIL 14: Tv personality Jack Osbourne attends LACOSTE L!VE 4th Annual Desert Pool Party on April 14, 2013 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for LACOSTE) (Joe Scarnici) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Cheryl Burke and Jack Osbourne from Season 17 of "Dancing With The Stars" visits "Good Morning America" in Times Square on November 27, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) TV Personality Sharon Osbourne, musician Ozzy Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF) (Dimitrios Kambouris) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Pearl Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend Disney On Ice Presents Frozen Los Angeles Premiere at Staples Center on December 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment) (Ari Perilstein) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 20: Jack Osbourne (L) and Pearl Osbourne attend the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase M) Through the years PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host, Paranormal Investigator and Executive Producer Jack Osbourne (L) and Host and Paranormal Investigator Katrina Weidman of 'Portals To Hell' speak onstage during the Travel Channel portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Jack Osbourne attends the 26th annual Race to Erase MS on May 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race To Erase M) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jack Osbourne attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years Jack Osbourne attends An Evening to Celebrate a Decade of Wellness with ALYST Health at Cameo Beverly Hills on September 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ALYST Health) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ALYST Health) Through the years (L-R) Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Sid Wilson attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

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