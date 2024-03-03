Iowa’s Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich’s record, becoming the top scorer in NCAA Division I

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has scored her 3,668th point making her the all-time NCAA Division 1 scorer.

>> Read more trending news

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich’s record, according to The Associated Press.

Clark made two free throws after a technical foul Sunday during a game against Ohio State.

She needed 18 points going into the game on Sunday to pass Maravich whose record was 3,667, according to CNN.

Clark broke Maravich’s record just days after breaking Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record, the AP reported. She did that Wednesday with 33 points.

“Caitlin Clark stands alone! After 54 years, there is a new all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s college basketball as Caitlin Clark dethroned Pete Maravich with 3,368 points, netting a pair of free throws moments before halftime. Clark initially looked to snap history in style, firing a three-point attempt from near half-court on the possession prior But after Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon was whistled for a technical foul, Caitlin Clark stepped up rebuild Iowa’s lead and knock in both shots, hitting nothing but net,” NCAA said in a statement.

Last week, Clark announced that this season was her last one with Ioaw as she plans to enter the WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Clark is expected to be the number one pick for the WNBA by Indiana Fever, according to ESPN.

© 2024 Cox Media Group