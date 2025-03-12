Ice cream emergency? 4-year-old calls 911 on mom who ate his frozen treat

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Stealing is stealing and when someone steals you call the cops.

Even if the “victim” is a 4-year-old boy and his mom is the one who “stole” his ice cream.

Mount Pleasant Police Department shared the story on Facebook.

The little boy called 911, telling the dispatcher “My mommy is being bad.”

WTMJ obtained the call recording where the dispatcher asked him “Okay, what’s going on?”

The child told her “Come and get my mommy.” But then mom gets on the phone, taking it from her son, despite his telling her no.

She explained at first, “Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s four.” She eventually said, “I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911″ as the little boy continued to argue with her.

Police arrived and he told them that his mom ate his ice cream and that he wanted her to go to jail.

You can listen to the call here or below:

Eventually, he agreed not to press charges against his mom, telling police that he didn’t want his mom to really go to jail. He just wanted ice cream.

In body camera footage shared by The Associated Press, officers reminded the little boy to not call 911 unless it is a real emergency.

A couple of days later, the officers made a special delivery and brought the child two scoops of ice cream with sprinkles.

