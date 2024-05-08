Hilary Duff announces birth of fourth child

Hilary Duff announced the birth of her fourth child in a social media post on Tuesday, welcoming daughter Townse.

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress and husband Matthew Koma welcomed the baby girl, named Townes Meadow Bair, on May 3, People reported.

Duff shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories showing herself cuddling the infant snuggled against the chest.

“Townsie gahhh,” Duff wrote, according to People.

Duff also posted photos on her regular Instagram account, writing that “now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those Cheeks!”

The mermaid theme for the infant’s onesie is appropriate, since Townes came into the world via water birth, “Today” reported.

Duff announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in a social media post on Dec. 12.

“So much for silent night,” Duff’s family Christmas card announced, above a photo of the family, where the actress shows off her baby bump. “Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew.”

Duff already has two children with Koma -- daughters Banks Violet Bair and Mae James Bair -- and Luca with ex-husband and former ice hockey player Mike Comrie, E! Online reported.

Duff and Koma were married in 2019, according to the entertainment news website.

