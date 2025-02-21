Trending

Guilty: Hadi Matar, Man who tried to kill Salman Rushdie, convicted

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Convicted FILE PHOTO: Hadi Matar, the man accused in the attempted murder of British author Salman Rushdie, appears in court for a procedural hearing at Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York on August 18, 2022.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The man who was accused of trying to kill author Salman Rushdie was found guilty of attempted murder on Friday.

It took less than two hours of jury deliberation to convict Hadi Matar, The Associated Press reported.

Salman Rushdie Assault Hadi Matar, charged with severely injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack, walks in to Chautauqua County court in Mayville, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Matar had rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was preparing to speak on Aug. 12, 2022, stabbing the noted author more than a dozen times in front of a packed audience.

Rushdie, 77, was blinded in one eye and another man was injured in the attack.

Check back for more on this developing story.


