Franky Venegas, one-half of Island Boys hip-hop duo, arrested in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Franky Venegas, one-half of the hip-hop duo Island Boys, was arrested in a traffic-related incident in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.

Venegas, 22, of West Palm Beach, Florida, is also known as Kodiyakredd, according to WPLG-TV. He and his twin brother, Alex, made up the Island Boys, the television station reported.

Franky Venegas is accused of reckless driving, driving without a valid license and providing a fake ID to an officer, according to WTVJ. He was booked into the Broward County Jail, according to the television station.

“Free him,” Alex Venegas, better known as Flyysoulja, wrote on TikTok, WPLG reported.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate about the circumstances that led to Franky Venegas’ arrest.

The duo gained popularity, particularly on TikTok, for their 2021 hit, “I’m An Island Boy,” WPLG reported. The song has received more than 24 million views on YouTube.

According to Broward County court records, Franky Venegas was arrested on May 6, 2023, in Pompano Beach on a domestic violence charge. Prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor battery charges 10 days later, according to WPLG.

Friday’s arrest was also for a misdemeanor charge, according to the television station.

