Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: divers recover 2 bodies from river

BALTIMORE — The bodies of two people were recovered from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site on Wednesday, officials said during a news conference.

Col. Roland Butler, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, said that divers located a red pickup truck at about 10 a.m. EDT. The truck was near the middle span of the bridge, and the divers recovered two bodies.

The two men were 35 years old and 26 years old, respectively.

Butler added that state police notified the families of the victims at about 5 p.m. EDT.

He said that recovery efforts have been “exhausted.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Ben Cardin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and officials from the Maryland State Police, the U.S, Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of Transportation gave an update during the news conference early Wednesday evening.

Construction workers were filling potholes on the bridge when it was struck, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Jesus Campos, an employee who was not involved in the incident, said his missing co-workers were of Hispanic descent and were replacing concrete on the bridge at the time of the collision, according to the newspaper.

The workers are all employees of the Hunt Valley firm Brawner Builders, according to Jeffrey Pritzker, its executive vice president.

The Dali was leaving the Port of Baltimore when, moments later, the man piloting the ship reported that the vessel had “lost propulsion” and was likely going to hit the bridge.

Radio traffic from emergency workers suggested that the crew was struggling to steer the ship, according to audio published by Broadcastify and reported by The New York Times.

Most of the lights on the ship went dark minutes before the ship hit the bridge, and black smoke could be seen billowing from the vessel.

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water.

