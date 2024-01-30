Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested; faces gun, drug charges

Former NBA player Rajon Rondo is facing gun and drug charges after being arrested over the weekend.

>> Read more trending news

WDRB was the first to report Rondo’s arrest on Sunday.

A person called police after they said they saw a car driving recklessly in Bartholomew County, Indiana, WLKY reported.

State police told the television station that the NBA guard had been the subject of a traffic stop in Jackson County when the state trooper smelled marijuana. Law enforcement performed a search, saying they found a gun, a “personal use” of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana — all misdemeanors — and was transported to the county jail, where he posted $700 bond.

Rondo is not permitted to have a gun after having a no-contact court order filed against him in 2022, WDRB and WLKY reported.

An emergency protective order was dismissed after the “parties reached an agreement,” ESPN reported.

In 2022, a woman in Louisville, Kentucky, claimed that Rondo was at her home and threatening her with a gun, WLKY reported. The woman said she was worried for her children’s safety, claiming that Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior,” ESPN reported.

Rondo played for nine teams over his 16-year NBA career. He is a four-time All-Star and two-time champion with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. His final season was 2021-2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sports Illustrated reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group