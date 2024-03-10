First photo of Kate Middleton released since her surgery

The first photo of the Princess of Wales was released Sunday along with a statement.

The photo was released on Mother’s Day in the UK. The photo was of Kate surrounded by her children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, according to The Washington Post.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told the Post that the photo was taken by Kate’s husband, Prince William.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate said on their official Instagram.

Kate is not expected to return to her public duties until around Easter, the BBC reported.

The photo was released weeks after speculation about the Princess of Wales since she was released from the hospital on Jan. 29, according to The Associated Press. She was in the hospital for a planned procedure but had not been seen since Christmas in public.

Kate had surgery on Jan. 16. The reason for the procedure as well as her condition has not been released but royal officials say it is not related to cancer, the AP reported.

Around the same time, her father-in-law, King Charles III, was receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. Since, he has been diagnosed with cancer but has not shared what type of cancer, the AP reported. Following his diagnosis, King Charles III has canceled engagements and is getting treatment.

