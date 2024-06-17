Fire starts at Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee home

A fire was sparked at Carrie Underwood’s home in Tennessee Sunday night, but her family is OK.

Underwood’s property is in a remote area of Williamson County, Tennessee, in the community of Pinewood and the county fire rescue department said it dispatched all eight stations to fight the fire because of the location.

At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district. Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the… pic.twitter.com/WcxQyvys2m — Williamson County Fire/Rescue (@WilcoFireRescue) June 17, 2024

The fire was reported at about 9:42 p.m.

WKRN reported that crews had to go up a long road, then a long driveway.

The garage was fully involved when they finally arrived.

They had to use a 10,000-gallon water tank on the property to supply water and get the fire quickly under control. It took a few hours, however, chasing hot spots after the flames got into the building’s walls.

The main home was not damaged and officials said the fire was caused by a UTV that was parked next to the garage, The Tennessean reported.

Property records show that the house was sold for $5.5 million in 2008 and was appraised for more than $11 million this year, the newspaper reported.

