Facebook, Instagram coming back online for some after widespread outage

Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Threads appeared to be experiencing an outage on Tuesday morning, with hundreds of thousands of users reporting issues with the social media sites.

Meta, the parent company of the platforms, said it was investigating “major disruptions” that impacted its services on Tuesday morning. It was not immediately clear what was causing the issues.

Facebook, Instagram back online for some users

Update 11:50 a.m. EST March 5: Some Facebook and Instagram users said they were able to access the sites again about an hour and a half after reports first surfaced of issues on the sites.

Some users said they were able to access the platforms through their mobile apps but not the desktop sites. Others said they were still unable to access either platform.

Meta said in an update posted online around 11:50 a.m. that it was “recovering from an earlier outage affecting the ability to log in to our platforms.”

“Services are in the process of being restored,” the update read. “We apologize for an inconvenience that this may have caused.”

Meta spokesman: ‘We are working on this now’

Update 11:25 a.m. EST March 5: Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged issues with the company’s social media sites in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services,” Stone said. “We are working on this now.”

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

Tens of thousands of people reported issues using Instagram on Tuesday, while hundreds of thousands of people said they had issues with Facebook. The issue appeared to be impacting users worldwide.

Meta acknowledges issues with Facebook, Instagram

Update 11:10 a.m. EST March 5: Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, confirmed that engineers were working to resolve an outage that is causing “major disruptions” for users of its social media apps on Tuesday morning.

“We are aware of an issue users are having logging into our platforms,” the company said in an update around 11:05 a.m. “Our engineering teams are aware and we are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Tens of thousands of people have reported issues on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messager and Threads.

Original report: As of about 10:15 a.m. ET, more than 125,000 people have reported issues on Facebook, according to the outage tracking site DownDetector. The site had more than 17,000 reports of outages on Instagram.

People trying to access Facebook found themselves logged out of their accounts on the desktop site. On mobile apps, users saw a message saying that their sessions had expired.

Instagram showed users a message warning that said, “Something went wrong” on the desktop site, while feeds were unable to be refreshed on the app.

Facebook Messenger also appeared to be down, with users seeing log-in screens on Tuesday. Thousands of people reported issues, according to Down Detector. Threads, which is also run by Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, was also down with users unable to access their homepages.

It was not immediately clear what might have caused the issues or how widespread they might be.

Check back for more on this developing story.





