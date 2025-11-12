Draco returns: Tom Felton takes stage as Draco Malfoy in ‘Cursed Child’

NEW YORK — A moment months in the making, Tom Felton has returned to the role that made him famous: Draco Malfoy.

Felton put on the robes and long wig to embody an elder Draco as part of the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Tuesday night, People magazine reported.

It’s been 24 years since he first became the nemesis of the titular character.

But the seats of the Lyric Theatre in New York were packed to see his stage debut and the resurrection of the character in a story set 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

He entered the stage and was met with what People called “thunderous applause.”

A clip of the performance shows Felton soaking in the cheers the moment he took the stage.

Deadline said that Felton is the first cast member from the film to appear in the stage play.

He said he got some tips from Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, who is a pro on the Broadway stage.

“My old school chum, Potter, [Daniel] Radcliffe, has done quite a bit of Broadway, so he’s holding my hand and certainly helping me through all the things that are hard to learn,” Felton said, according to People. “But from what I gather, it’s an amazing community of people. The fans are really, really gracious and excited. So I’m just thrilled to be part of it.”

Felton will be performing for a limited 26-week engagement, running through May 10.

