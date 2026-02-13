DoorDash driver arrested; police complete delievery

To serve, protect and deliver?

Police in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, went the extra mile to make sure that someone’s delivery was made.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said on X that an officer had pulled over a person for having expired tags, but when they ran the driver’s name through their computer system, the officer discovered there was a warrant for the person’s arrest.

The driver cooperated and was taken into custody, but there was one issue — a DoorDash delivery needed to be made.

The officer took the food to the person who was waiting for their meal and rang the bell.

The moment was caught on camera.

“We wanted to make sure you got the food still.”



Last week, we pulled over a driver near Wadsworth and W 38th Ave. for expired tags. After running the driver’s name, it turned out he had a warrant for his arrest, so we took him to jail. pic.twitter.com/NJVews7wcI — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 10, 2026

The person who placed the order appeared confused for a moment, but then the cop cleared it up, telling the man, “Your — uh — DoorDash driver got arrested. We wanted to make sure you got the food still.”

