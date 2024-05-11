DOJ requests 40-year sentence for man who attacked Paul Pelosi

The United States Department of Justice is reportedly requesting that the man who attacked the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with a hammer to be sentenced to around four decades in prison.

In a sentencing memorandum that was submitted on Friday that was obtained by The Washington Post, federal prosecutors are arguing that David DePape’s crimes “constitute an act of terrorism” under United States Law.

“The violent lessons that the defendant wanted to teach are not permitted in this country, and the sentence that this Court imposes must reflect the nature and circumstances of the offense,” U.S. attorneys said in the filing, according to NBC News.

Prosecutors claim that DePape has not shown any remorse, according to Reuters.

On Oct. 28, 2022, DePape broke into former House Speaker Pelosi’s house, the Post reported. He reportedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

DePape was found guilty in November 2023 of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

“There is nothing about the history and characteristics of the defendant that warrant leniency,” the documents said, according to the newspaper. “The defendant has admitted — indeed bragged — that he knew what he was doing when he packed his bags and went to the Pelosi’s home.”

Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair the skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands. His attack was part of the reason Rep. Nancy Pelosi stepped down from House Democratic leadership, CNN reported.

DePape is expected to be sentenced on May 17, the Chronicle reported.

