Death certificate: Kyle Busch had pneumonia for ‘days to weeks’ before he died

The death certificate of driver Kyle Busch revealed that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was suffering from bacterial pneumonia for “days to weeks” before his death on May 21, according to published reports.

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The Athletic and USA Today reported on Busch’s condition after obtaining copies of his death certificate on Wednesday.

TMZ also received a copy of the driver’s death certificate.

Busch, 41, was cremated in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to the death certificate. The Athletic reported that Busch died of natural causes at 4:37 p.m. ET on May 21.

Kyle Busch's death certificate reveals new details about the sudden passing of the NASCAR icon. https://t.co/dyuiQoTGPa — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 28, 2026

The driver’s family and NASCAR announced his death approximately one hour later.

According to the death certificate, pneumonia and sepsis were among a “chain of events” that led to Busch’s death. The Athletic reported that the sepsis lasted for one day.

The sepsis led to disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a rare blood-clotting disorder. The condition cuts off the flow from blood vessels to body organs, USA Today reported.

In Busch’s case, the condition caused hemorrhagic shock caused by severe bleeding. The conditions lasted for hours, according to the newspaper.

[ Kyle Busch: What is sepsis, the condition that contributed to NASCAR star’s death? ]

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.7 million adults in the United States develop sepsis annually. Of that number, at least 350,000 die during hospitalization or under hospice care.

The condition is responsible for more than one-third of hospital deaths in the U.S., the CDC said.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Busch continued to compete and win races.

On May 10, he asked for Bill Heisel, a sports physician assistant, to meet him in his motorhome after a race at Watkins Glen International, The Athletic reported.

“I’m gonna need a shot,” Busch said over his radio.

According to the television broadcast that day, Busch’s sinus cold was exacerbated by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the upstate New York road course.

The Athletic asked Busch on May 16, a day after his Craftsman Truck Series race victory at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, whether he was feeling better.

The driver motioned to his face.

“You can kind of hear it -- I’m still not great,” he told the sports news outlet. “But the cough was pretty substantial last week.”

[ Kyle Busch: 911 call sheds light into driver’s medical emergency ]

On May 19, Busch attended the opening of an indoor karting facility in Durham, North Carolina, USA Today reported.

The next day, Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, three days before he was to race in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

[ Kyle Busch: Racing world reacts to death of 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion ]

Busch, who won 63 races on NASCAR’s main circuit and 234 across its three series -- more than any other driver -- had also been scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Charlotte.

Before the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR honored Busch with a memorial service, The Athletic reported. The service featured the first public appearance of Busch’s family -- his wife, two children, older brother and parents.

The service was also attended by nearly every NASCAR driver and team personnel members, according to the sports news outlet.

0 of 32 Kyle Busch: The NASCAR driver was respected for his competitiveness and skill. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a bow after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026. It was his last victory. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, speaks with Carson Hocevar during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2026. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans before the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 in April 2026 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch signs an autograph for a NASCAR fans during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2026. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in March 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, and teammate Austin Dillon look on prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 in March 2026 at Darlington Raceway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a selfie with a fan before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in March 2026 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with daughter, Lennix, son, Brexton Busch and wife, Samantha in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway in February 2026 in Hampton, Georgia. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares for a practice run before the 2026 Daytona 500. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: NASCAR Hall of Famer and RCR team owner, Richard Childress congratulates Kyle Busch after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: The driver was the polesitter for the 2026 Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kurt Busch poses with his parents, Gaye Busch and Tom Busch, Lyda Moore, brother, NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch on the red carpet before the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte in January 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Busch, right, poses with his brother, Kyle Busch before induction ceremonies in January 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Chase Elliott, left, speaks with Kyle Busch before the Xfinity 500 in October 2025 at Martinsville Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch navigates the streets of Chicago during the Grant Park 165 in July 2025. (Logan Riely/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, Johnny Bench, Chase Elliott and Chipper Jones pose for a photo after the ceremonial first pitch at the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans at Talladega in 2025. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway in 2019. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Drive To Stop Diabetes 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with wife Samantha Busch in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Buckle Up 200 Presented By Click It Or Ticket at Dover International Speedway on May 31, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, right, talks with Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Peanut Butter Toyota, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FedEx 400 Benefiting Autism Speaks at Dover International Speedway on May 30, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the Dollar General 300 race at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, in 2010. (Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, left, and Jeff Burton talk in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Busch O'Reilly 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2006. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty I)

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