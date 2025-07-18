Coroner: Annabelle doll not in room where Dan Rivera died

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — More details are being revealed concerning the death of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera.

The Adams County, Pennsylvania, coroner, Francis Dutrow said the Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle was not in the room where Rivera died this week.

Rivera was found unresponsive by his coworkers in his hotel room and was on a stop as part of the “Devils on the Run tour” with the doll in Gettysburg when he was found, Fox News reported.

His death is still part of an “active investigation,” Dutrow told CNN, and he is awaiting autopsy results, which are expected in 8 to 10 weeks.

An autopsy is standard practice for people who are not in a hospital when they die, Fox News reported.

State Police released a report on July 16 that said that “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene” and that he was found dead in his room on July 13, CNN reported.

He had been with his coworkers on Sunday morning but went back to his hotel, saying he was feeling sick, Dutrow said, according to the Evening Sun. When they could not find him, they went to his room where they discovered him. Bystanders started CPR while waiting for first responders, who determined he was already dead when they got there.

Rivera was a lead investigator with the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) which said that fans of the paranormal have been speculating on the connection between his death and the Annabelle doll, made famous thanks to “The Conjuring” films, a fictional series based on the investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Rivera worked closely with Lorraine Warren before her death. She had said that the Annabelle doll was possessed by a demon, CNN reported.

More than 50 years ago, the doll’s owner, a nurse, said it moved on its own, attacked a friend and left disturbing notes.

A psychic said that the doll was possessed by the spirit of a little girl named Annabelle Higgins. But the Warrens did not believe that; they said that instead of a child, a “malevolent entity” was in the Raggedy Ann toy, Fox News reported.

The doll was removed from the home and into the Warrens’ museum, which closed to the public in 2019. The doll however has gone on tour under the supervision of the NESPER.

Paranormal Tours and The Warren Occult Museum said, " Rivera played a vital role in the museum’s operations, often responsible for transporting and safeguarding Annabelle during public appearances and private events. He was respected for his careful approach and deep respect for the artefact’s alleged supernatural reputation. Rivera’s sudden passing has shocked both colleagues and paranormal enthusiasts worldwide."

Some have tried to connect Rivera’s death to the doll, but the organizations said, “Some have speculated about the timing of his death, given Annabelle’s notorious reputation, but experts urge caution, reminding the public to avoid sensationalism and respect Rivera’s memory."

Annabelle will still go on tour despite Rivera’s death and will do so in his honor, Fox News reported.

Rivera’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral and memorial expenses and to help support the family, the Evening Sun reported. His son said that Rivera did not have life insurance so, “expenses for services for him and after life care for his kids is hard.”

©2024 Cox Media Group